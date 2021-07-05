What Lies Ahead for South Africa’s Jacob Zuma?

The former South Africa president Jacob Zuma, once a hero of the fight against apartheid, could end up in jail after being found guilty of contempt. Zuma has been accused of allowing and facilitating wealthy Indian businessmen's, the Gupta brothers, involvement in ministerial affairs and handing them lucrative state contracts. Though Zuma hasn't been found guilty of any of the charges yet, he was sentenced to 15-months for refusing to appear before authorities investigating the allegations. Zuma has denied the allegations and claims that he is being made a victim of a political witch hunt. Guests: Kim Heller Former Member of the African National Congress Dirk Kotze Professor of Political Science at the University of South Africa Oliver Dickson Political Analyst