BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
No breakthrough on production levels at extended OPEC+ talks | Money Talks
Fissures among the cartel of the world's largest oil exporters are threatening to derail an agreement to regulate global supplies of crude. OPEC and its allies had expected to reach a deal to raise output by 400,000 barrels per day, in monthly instalments between August and December. But they've been unable to agree on how much production each country is allowed to add over this period. The United Arab Emirates says the cartel has unfairly limited its quota, below the country's historic contributions to global supplies. But Saudi Arabia and Russia are reportedly adamant that all countries must stick to the same formula that's been employed by OPEC+ since the onset of the pandemic. Naeem Aslam is the Chief Market Analyst at AvaTrade. He says OPEC+ will want to resolve this dispute to keep its market share in the world's oil market.
No breakthrough on production levels at extended OPEC+ talks | Money Talks
July 6, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us