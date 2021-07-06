July 6, 2021
EU bans 10 most common single-use plastic products | Money Talks
A ban on certain single-use plastic items came into effect in the European Union over the weekend. The sale of 10 products, including plastic straws, cutlery and plates is now outlawed under the new directive. Matt Gooderick visited a company helping Europe move away from plastics. #SingleUsePlastics #EuropeanUnion #PlasticPollution
