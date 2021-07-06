WORLD
Will there be a peace deal between the Afghan govt and Taliban?
The Taliban will present a peace accord to the Afghan government next month. The group says it is committed to a deal even though it has intensified its attacks since the US and NATO began withdrawing troops in May. The Taliban has recaptured dozens of districts, raising fears the Afghan military will collapse once foreign forces complete their exit in September. Mujib Rahimi, senior adviser and spokesperson for Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, weighs in. #Afghanpeacetalks #Taliban
July 6, 2021
