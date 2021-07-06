WORLD
Will There Be Lasting Peace in Tigray?
After eight months of war in Ethiopia's Tigray region, thousands of people have been killed, and a humanitarian disaster is unfolding. Ethiopian government forces alongside Amhara and Eritrean militia are accused of atrocities including mass rape and ethnic cleansing, forcing millions to migrate to neighbouring Sudan. On the other hand, the Tigrayan rebels in the north have recaptured major territory that was held by government forces, including the capital Mekelle. Though the leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front have agreed to a government-offered ceasefire, it is still uncertain the ceasefire will result in an end to the war and ensure a lasting peace in the region. Guests: Mastewal Taddese Terefe Lawyer, formerly with Ethiopia's Federal Attorney General's Office Hailu Kebede Head of Foreign Affairs for the Salsay Weyane Tigray party Mesenbet Assefa Assistant Professor of Law at Addis Ababa University
