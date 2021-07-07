July 7, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
WHO: COVID-19 is not over, countries should remain cautious
The World Health Organization has warned several countries are returning to pre-COVID freedoms too soon. This after the US and many parts of Europe began easing restrictions. The warning comes amid renewed concerns over the highly contagious delta variant which has spread to about 100 countries. Virologist at Lancaster University Dr Muhammad Munir weighs in. #COVIDcurbs
WHO: COVID-19 is not over, countries should remain cautious
Explore