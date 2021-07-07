Former South African president Jacob Zuma due to be arrested

The Constitutional Court in South Africa has imposed a deadline of midnight on Wednesday for police to arrest former president Jacob Zuma. Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court last week, and sentenced to 15 months in prison. He was given five days to hand himself over to police, but refused to do so before an appeal against the ruling was heard. Legal analyst Vishalan Naidu weighs in. #JacobZuma