Is a Complete Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan on the Cards?
As per a Pentagon announcement on Tuesday, the US has completed 90 percent of its withdrawal from Afghanistan. The remaining 10 percent, it is said, would be completed by the end of August - much ahead of President Biden's September 11 deadline. In the 20 years of the US presence in Afghanistan, the Taliban today stand stronger than they were when US forces first invaded the country in 2001.The US exit has been criticised by the present Afghan government, with many asking the question if Washington has abandoned the Afghan administration and its people to an emboldened Taliban. So, what did 20 years of the US-led operation in Afghanistan achieve? Are the Taliban close to regaining power? Guests: Dr. Habiba Sarabi Member of the Afghan Peace Negotiation team in Doha Enayat Najafizada Founder and CEO of the Institute of War and Peace Studies Adam Weinstein Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute
July 7, 2021
