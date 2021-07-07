July 7, 2021
Lebanese firm sells used clothing at low prices to help poor | Money Talks
Over the past year and a half, the cost of almost everything has risen dramatically in Lebanon, because of hyper-inflation and the devaluation of the currency. That includes necessities like clothes. But for those struggling, a local social enterprise offers some help. Imogen Kimber reports from Beirut. #Lebanon #Thrifting #UsedClothes
