July 8, 2021
US condemns Iran's decision to increase uranium enrichment | Money Talks
The US has condemned Iran's decision to increase uranium enrichment to 20 percent purity. But Washington says the door is still open for diplomacy and a return to full compliance of the 2015 nuclear deal. Although, as Natasha Hussain reports, Tehran's latest move complicates negotiations. #Iran #UrianiumEnrichment #NuclearDeal
