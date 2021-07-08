BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
OECD: 114M jobs lost since beginning of pandemic | Money Talks
The OECD says global employment levels won't bounce back from COVID-19 until at least 2023. The organisation's latest employment outlook shows millions of people have been pushed out of the job market during the pandemic. And with many of them unlikely to return to work soon, global income inequality is expected to deteriorate. The OECD says about 114 million people worldwide have lost their jobs since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Just 22 million of those positions were in the mostly wealthy OECD group of countries. That means the vast majority of employees affected were in medium- to low-income nations. People in poorly paid roles also lost more hours than those in more senior positions. The Paris-based institution says labour markets in developed nations have managed to recover only half of their job losses, with a full global recovery expected in 2023. Stefano Scarpetta joined us from Paris. He's Director of Employment, Labour and Social Affairs at the OECD. #OECD #JobsCrisis #CoronavirusPandemic
July 8, 2021
