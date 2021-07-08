Container ship exits Suez Canal after settlement deal | Money Talks

The huge container ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal in March was finally released by Egyptian authorities on Wednesday. The Ever Given and its cargo of 18,000 containers had been impounded as Egypt sought financial compensation from the vessel's Japanese owner and its insurance company. The terms of the final deal remain secret. The Ever Given was stuck in the canal for six days, completely blocking the waterway and causing serious delays to global supply chains. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #ContainerShip #SuezCanal #EverGiven