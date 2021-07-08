How worried are Afghans about Taliban gains?

The Taliban is ramping up its offensive, gaining more grounds in Afghanistan’s northwest. Fierce fighting has broken out in the city of Qala-e-Naw. TRT World asks Shahzad Aryobee, Afghan ambassador to the Czech Republic, how worried Afghans are and what can Kabul do to reassure them that the Taliban won’t take control of the country the way it did in the 1990s. #Taliban #QalaeNaw