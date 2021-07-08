WORLD
Haitian President's Assassination | An Overpopulated Planet
The Caribbean country Haiti saw imposition of a two-week state of emergency following the assassination of its president Jovenel Moise. As per reports, gunmen masquerading as US Drug Enforcement Agents stormed the president's house, killing him and critically injuring his wife, Haiti's first lady Martine Moise. The assassination has sent the country into shock, forcing the interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to deploy police to the streets in order to do what he calls securing the country and its democracy. Also, on account of the UN's World Population Day, a question that is at the heart of the debate is whether overpopulation poses a real threat to humanity. As the world's population reaches closer to eight billion, the UN has raised an alarm, drawing attention to growing challenges such as rising poverty, unemployment, malnutrition, and conflict. Will there be an equitable distribution of the world's resources? And how is the overcrowding affect the people in urban and rural areas? Guests: Bocchit Edmond Haitian Ambassador to the United States and the Former Foreign Minister of Haiti Philip Cafaro Senior Researcher co-leading The Overpopulation Project Christopher Manion Leading Researcher at the Population Research Institute
July 8, 2021
