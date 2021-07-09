July 9, 2021
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Pandemic worsens crisis in Yemen's healthcare sector | Money Talks
Frontline workers all over the world are risking their lives to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Yemen, doctors are struggling with the additional burden of a healthcare sector that's collapsed during years of civil war. With a shortage of basic hospital supplies, many medical staff have lost their lives trying to care for others. Obaida Hitto has more. #Yemen #Healthcare #Pandemic
Pandemic worsens crisis in Yemen's healthcare sector | Money Talks
Explore