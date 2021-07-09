Turkey's wedding sector gears up for bumper summer | Money Talks

With curfews, movement restrictions, and bans on large gatherings, wedding plans all over the world have been cancelled, postponed or downsized in the past 18 months. And for those who work in the multibillion-dollar industry, it's been a very difficult time. But now, with restrictions fully lifted in Turkey, businesses are hoping to enjoy a slice of the wedding cake. Tayyibe Aydin reports. #Turkey #PandemicRestrictions #WeddingIndustry