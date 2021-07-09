26 Colombians, two Haitian Americans accused of Haitian president Moise’s killing

Haitian police say two Haitian Americans and 26 Colombians are being investigated for their role in the assassination of president Jovenel Moise. Six people are in custody on the Caribbean island and four suspects were killed in a gunfight on Thursday. Brian Concannon, founder of the Institute for Justice & Democracy in Haiti, weighs in. #Haitipolice #JovenelMoise