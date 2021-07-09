Diyarbakir mothers are seeking return of children kidnapped by PKK

Turkey says it has long had a problem with the PKK terror group abducting children. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has highlighted the issue on a visit to the southern city of Diyarbakir, where he met families of those affected. Bilgehan Ozturk, researcher at the SETA Foundation think tank, weighs in on PKK abductions. #DiyarbakirMothers