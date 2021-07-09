July 9, 2021
Future of Afghan women hangs in balance as US withdraws
As coalition forces withdraw from Afghanistan, the Taliban is expanding its territory. The two developments have Afghanistan's women and girls terrified and uncertain about what that could mean for their future. Palwasha Hassan, executive director of the Afghan Women's Educational Center, has more about women’s rights in Afghanistan in the future. #Afghanwomen
