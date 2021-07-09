July 9, 2021
What is the impact of Israel's separation wall on Palestinians?
When the separation wall was built in the occupied West Bank in 2003, Israel said it was crucial for its security. The International Court of Justice and the UN General Assembly ruled it was a violation of international law, but the wall remains. Brendan Ciaran Browne from Trinity College Dublin has more on the impact of this wall in Palestine. #WestBankbarrier
