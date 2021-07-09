Turkey’s Role in Afghanistan After US Pullout

The two-decade long US mission in Afghanistan is nearing its end. But the situation in the war-torn country is far from ideal, with the Taliban making frequent gains by pushing back Afghan forces from many districts. Turkey looks set to operate the Kabul international airport following the withdrawal of foreign forces, but the the Taliban has opposed the idea, saying it would see the Turkish forces no different than the Americans. So what are challenges that Turkey would face in this important mission? Guests: Murat Aslan Security Researcher at SETA Zalmai Nishat Political Analyst and Researcher