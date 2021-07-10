July 10, 2021
Egyptian, Jordanian and Iraqi Leaders Meet in Baghdad
The leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Iraq met in Baghdad in a high profile gathering not seen since 1990 when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. Could this be a new Arab alliance? History shows that alliances and regional blocs in the Middle East have done little to resolve conflicts or instill cooperation. So why has it been so hard to forge a united Arab front?
