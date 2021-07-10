WORLD
1 MIN READ
Egyptian, Jordanian and Iraqi Leaders Meet in Baghdad
The leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Iraq met in Baghdad in a high profile gathering not seen since 1990 when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. Could this be a new Arab alliance? History shows that alliances and regional blocs in the Middle East have done little to resolve conflicts or instill cooperation. So why has it been so hard to forge a united Arab front?
Egyptian, Jordanian and Iraqi Leaders Meet in Baghdad
July 10, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us