July 10, 2021
Are Cyberattacks a Threat to National Security?
Ransomware attacks are a growing global threat to both governments and businesses. The most recent ransomware attack came from a suspected Russian-linked group and affected hundreds of businesses worldwide including 200 US companies. The advent of cryptocurrency now makes it easier for hackers to cover their trail. So how does ransomware work? And how great is the threat?
