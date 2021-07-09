July 9, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
FDA and CDC say vaccinated Americans do not need COVID-19 booster shot
Pfizer announced it would ask for authorization of a third dose of its vaccine but the FDA and Center for Disease and Control made a joint statement contradicting the pharmaceutical company, saying Americans don't need a booster shot. We speak to Angela Clendenin from Texas A&M School of Public Health about these mixed messages. #Pfizer #vaccinatedAmericans
FDA and CDC say vaccinated Americans do not need COVID-19 booster shot
Explore