WORLD
1 MIN READ
Across The Balkans: Srebrenica Genocide Anniversary | Montenegro Bans Genocide Denial
It’s 26 years since the systematic massacre of more than 8,000 Muslims during the Bosnian war which led to convictions for war crimes and genocide decades later. Why is the denial of the Srebrenica genocide growing and gaining mainstream acceptance? Across the Balkans asks Emir Suljagic, Director of the Srebrenica Genocide Memorial Center, to discuss. Plus, Montenegro’s parliament has just outlawed genocide denial in a landmark bill condemning the Srebrenica killings. The law has already led to the sacking of one minister. We ask Montenegrin political analyst Ljubomir Filipovic if this could be a test case for similar resolutions elsewhere in the region. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ : http://trt.world/fvfp
July 11, 2021
