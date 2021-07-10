WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bulgaria to hold second elections in less than four months
Bulgaria's opposition parties appear to be leading polls, as the country gets set to vote again on Sunday, less than four months after elections in April. A series of corruption allegations appear to be diminishing the chances of three-time former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov being re-elected, especially with the rising popularity of former musician-turned politician, Slavi Trifonov. Suheil Damouny has the story. #BulgairaElection
July 10, 2021
