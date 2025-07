Naser Oric: Former Milosevic bodyguard turned Bosnian commander

Naser Oric was once a bodyguard of former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic. But he defected during the Bosnian War to help resist the Bosnian Serb onslaught, and commanded the Army of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina in besieged Srebrenica. #NaserOric #Yugoslavia