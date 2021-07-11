Amor Masovic: An encyclopaedia of proof for the Srebrenica genocide

As the Chairman of the Bosnian Federal Commission for Missing Persons, Amor Masovic keeps all records of individuals missing since the Bosnian War, follows up on efforts to trace them and helps identify remains in mass graves. The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia has used his forensic evidence to convict people of war crimes. #MissingPeople #Srebrenica