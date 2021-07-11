Mass kidnappings deprive Nigerian children of education

More than 120 children are still missing after a raid on a high school in Nigeria's Kaduna State this week. The growing threat of kidnappings has meant school closures, and hundreds of thousands of children in Nigeria's northwest are missing out on an education. Seven-year-old Yusuf Lado is one of them, as TRT World's Sara Firth reports. #NigeriaAbductions