Could the delta variant outpace Europe’s vaccine programmes?
As the Delta variant spreads across Europe. We are off to Portugal, Russia, France and back here to the UK - to see who has got it right or wrong in fighting the coronavirus. Muhammad Munir Virologist at Lancaster University Vasily Vlassov Professor of Health at Higher School of Economics Antoine Flahault Director of the Institute of Global Health Ricardo Leite Member of the Portuguese Parliament Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
July 12, 2021
