July 12, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Cubans rally against the government in multiple cities
In a rare display of rage and frustration, thousands of people across Cuba have called for an end to the decades-old dictatorship. They’re demanding food and vaccines as the country's dire economic crisis only worsens due to the pandemic. Discontent has been growing over the past year, but the scale of the outpouring has taken many by surprise. Liz Maddock reports. #Cuba
Cubans rally against the government in multiple cities
Explore