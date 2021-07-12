WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will Chile’s New Constitution End Deep Social Inequality?
In 2019, Chileans decided to march against prevalent inequality in their society, where just 10 percent of the population held 60 percent of the country's total wealth. The protestors demanded change, which resulted in many clashes with the Chilean police. The protests sparked widespread calls for a new constitution and 80 percent of the country showed their support for the referendum that followed. Now that a new charter is being written for the people of Chile, will it be enough to end the deep-rooted social inequality? Guests: Sergio Bitar Chilean Politician Fernando Ayala Former Chilean Ambassador Boris van der Spek Journalist and the Editor-in-Chief of Chile Today News
Will Chile’s New Constitution End Deep Social Inequality?
July 12, 2021
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us