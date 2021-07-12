Will Chile’s New Constitution End Deep Social Inequality?

In 2019, Chileans decided to march against prevalent inequality in their society, where just 10 percent of the population held 60 percent of the country's total wealth. The protestors demanded change, which resulted in many clashes with the Chilean police. The protests sparked widespread calls for a new constitution and 80 percent of the country showed their support for the referendum that followed. Now that a new charter is being written for the people of Chile, will it be enough to end the deep-rooted social inequality? Guests: Sergio Bitar Chilean Politician Fernando Ayala Former Chilean Ambassador Boris van der Spek Journalist and the Editor-in-Chief of Chile Today News