South Africa deploys troops as pro-Zuma protests worsen

#SouthAfrican President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ongoing protests could lead to medicine and food shortage in coming weeks. Ten people are dead, and nearly 500 people have been arrested. That's after the country's top court begun hearing an appeal by former president Jacob Zuma. The 79 year-old is serving a fifteen month jail sentence for contempt of court. As Mark Klusener reports, soldiers have been deployed to stop the looting and arson.