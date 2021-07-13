BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
UK airports face uncertain future as COVID-19 cases rise | Money Talks
The pandemic has hit the travel sector harder than most, but the impact in the UK has been felt particularly hard. London's Heathrow Airport was once Europe's busiest, but its passenger numbers plunged by 90-percent in June, when compared to figures in 2019. Overall, the UK's airports are performing far worse than their European competitors due to tough government travel restrictions. Industry leaders are warning of huge losses for a second year running, but could there finally be light at the end of the runway? Matt Gooderick has more from London. #UKairport #COVID19cases #HeathrowAirport
UK airports face uncertain future as COVID-19 cases rise | Money Talks
July 13, 2021
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us