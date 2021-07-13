BIZTECH
Richard Branson completes historic commercial space flight | Money Talks
Richard Branson has achieved a life-long dream after a successful flight to the edge of space. The billionaire businessman hopes the voyage is the beginning of a new age of space tourism. As Floyd Cush reports, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is right behind Branson, with a similar launch planned in just over a week. For more on this let's speak to former Goldman Sachs executive director and future space tourist, Per Wimmer. He's also a Founding Astronaut with Virgin Galactic and joins us now from Milan. #CommercialSpaceFlight #RichardBranson #VirginGalactic
July 13, 2021
