UN: More than 800 million people without enough food in 2020 | Money Talks

A new report released by the UN reveals the number of people who didn't have enough food to eat soared during the pandemic to include almost a third of the world's population. The report, which covers food security and nutrition, is the first of its kind that shows the COVID-19 crisis has made the situation even worse. Sarah Balter has more. #UN #FoodSecurity #COVID19