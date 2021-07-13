July 13, 2021
Initiative is reviving Lebanon's music industry
#Lebanon is in the midst of a financial crisis, with chronic inflation and a devalued currency. On top of that there's a shortage of basic food supplies, medicine and fuel and the healthcare sector is unable to cope with rising Covid-19 cases. But, one initiative in Beirut is offering relief to unemployed artists, and giving people a reprieve from their troubles. Kubra Akkoc has more.
