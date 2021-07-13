Canada’s extreme heatwave cooks mussels and shellfish

Millions of shellfish across the beaches of Western Canada are dying due to a heatwave in the region. An estimated one billion marine animals, including mussels and other shellfish, have been cooked in their shells as temperatures reach 40 degrees Celsius. Mark Hartl, associate professor of marine biology at Heriot-Watt University, explains why. #Canada #Shellfish