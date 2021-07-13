WORLD
1 MIN READ
How much is the COVID-19 pandemic to blame for rise in global hunger
A new report by the UN warns that the world is moving in the wrong direction when it comes to ending global hunger. The report shows the COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation worse. Marco V Sánchez Cantillo from the Agrifood Economics Division of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, has more on this. #worldhunger
How much is the COVID-19 pandemic to blame for rise in global hunger
July 13, 2021
