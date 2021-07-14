Bosnia marks the 26th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre

Another year marks the anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide. More than 8,000 Muslim Bosniaks were massacred in July 1995. The war that lasted nearly four years devastated the region, which can be seen in every facet of Bosnian life including its art and culture scene. From movies to contemporary art, the effects of war are a constant theme. Sejla Kameric, Artist 03:49 #Srebrenica #SrebrenicaMassacre #BosniaHerzegovina