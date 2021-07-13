July 13, 2021
EU agrees to sanction Lebanon leaders a year after Beirut explosion
he European Union is set to impose sanctions on Lebanon's leaders nearly a year after a blast rocked Beirut's harbour. Lebanon has not been able to form a stable government in over 11 months. It is suffering its worst economic crisis in decades with more than half of its population in poverty. Sami Nader from the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs has more. #Lebanon
