Five Years On, Turkey Still Awaits US Action Against Coup Mastermind

Five years ago, 251 people were killed and more than 2,000 injured when an attempted coup took place in Turkey. Since then Turkish officials have been trying to extradite the man behind it, Fetullah Gulen, from the United States. Investigations into his network, known in Turkey as the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation or FETO, have also taken place abroad. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports.