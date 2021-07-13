More than 30 people killed as unrest spreads in South Africa

More than 30 people are dead and nearly 800 people have been arrested in South Africa after riots broke out as the country's top court began hearing an appeal by former president Jacob Zuma. The 79-year-old is serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court. Visvin Reddy, chief activist for African Democratic Change, has more about the situation in South Africa. #SouthAfrica