July 13, 2021
FRANCE ELECTION 2022: Is Bertrand the man to beat?
His name is Xavier Bertrand and both Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen have reasons to be worried as he pulled off a surprise victory in a regional election that could see him as a serious candidate next April. GUESTS: Joseph Downing Analyst on French Nationalism and Security Anne-Elisabeth Moutet Political Commentator Philippe Marliere Professor of French and European Politics
