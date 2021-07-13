WORLD
Dozens dead in Iraq after fire erupts in COVID-19 ward
In southern Iraq, health officials say the death toll from a hospital fire has risen to 92, with dozens more injured. The fire engulfed a floor of the al Hussein facility in the city of Al Nasiriya. It is one of several isolation centres for coronavirus patients. We speak to Saad Al-Muttalibi, member of the Baghdad local government about this tragedy. #Iraqhospitalfire
July 13, 2021
