Dozens dead in Iraq after fire erupts in COVID-19 ward

In southern Iraq, health officials say the death toll from a hospital fire has risen to 92, with dozens more injured. The fire engulfed a floor of the al Hussein facility in the city of Al Nasiriya. It is one of several isolation centres for coronavirus patients. We speak to Saad Al-Muttalibi, member of the Baghdad local government about this tragedy. #Iraqhospitalfire