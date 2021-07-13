WORLD
1 MIN READ
Cubans Protest Against Crumbling Economy | Haiti in Crisis
Cuba is seeing major protests against President Miguel Diaz-Canel's mismanagement of economy and his government's unimpressive response to contain the coronavirus pandemic. To curb the growing discontent against his rule, President Diaz-Canel is calling on his supporters to also take to the streets and fight the protestors. Meanwhile in Haiti, the power vacuum created as a result of President Jovenel Moise's assassination is plunging the country into further chaos. Politicians are looking for opportunities to seize power, and the citizens are forced to stay at their homes due to escalating gang violence. Guests: John Kavulich President of the US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council Collin Laverty President of Cuba Educational Travel and a Senior Partner at Havana Strategies Monique Clesca Journalist and Civil Society Activist Kim Ives Editor of the Weekly Newspaper, Haiti Liberte
Cubans Protest Against Crumbling Economy | Haiti in Crisis
July 13, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us