July 14, 2021
At least 72 people killed as violent protests continue in South Africa
The death toll from violent protests in South Africa has risen to 72. The unrest was triggered by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma last week. The protests have since turned to looting and a general outpouring of anger over hardship and inequality that remains 27 years after the end of apartheid. Natasha Hussain reports. #SouthAfrica
