July 14, 2021
Experts say COVID-19 and its restrictions affect the development of babies
Psychologists say the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions have had a major impact on the development of babies. Experts from universities in the UK say babies need stimulation, social contact and responsive caregiving all of which have been affected during the pandemic. TRT World health correspondent Nicola Hill explains what psychologists are worried about. #COVID19
