A political fight is heating up in the US, as Republican-led states ban Critical Race Theory in American schools. More than 20 states have passed or introduced legislation restricting what educators can teach about racism and other 'divisive concepts'. Teachers' unions are preparing for legal battles. Parents are flooding school board meetings, charging teachers with discrimination. Why has a decades-old academic framework that analyses the ongoing impact of systemic racism on the country's laws and institutions become a political flashpoint in America's culture war? And what are the long-term impacts on free speech and debates over racism in America's classrooms? Guests: Mary Frances Berry- Professor of American Social Thought and History at the University of Pennsylvania & former Chair of the US Commission on Civil Rights Kevin West- Oklahoma State Representative for District 54 & author of Oklahoma's House Bill 1775 Lynn Pasquerella- President of the Association of American Colleges and Universities