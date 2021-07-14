July 14, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Refugees who died trying to reach Europe doubled in 2021
The number of migrants and refugees who died while attempting to reach Europe on dangerous seas has more than doubled so far this year compared to the first six months of 2020, the United Nations' migration agency said in a new report. Christopher Hein, Professor of Migration and Asylum Law explains the main factors contributing to the high numbers. #refugeecrisis
Refugees who died trying to reach Europe doubled in 2021
Explore